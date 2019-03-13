The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
George B. Karathanas Obituary
George B. Karathanas 1959 - 2019
Beloved Father and Brother
COCONUT CREEK, FLORIDA - George Bradford Karathanas, 60, passed away on March 12, 2019, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with melanoma, at The Pines of Utica.
Loving father to Nicole Karathanas, Fort Lauderdale, FL; adored brother to Deidra (Dr. Lawrence Marks), New Hartford, NY; uncle to Benjamin Marks; and GBK to cherished friends in New York and Florida.
He was born on January 12, 1959, in New Hartford, NY, the son of the late Alexander and Doris (Corridori) Karathanas. George was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and attended MVCC.
George left NY 30 years ago to make a home and life in Sunny South Florida. He set up shop at some of the best restaurants in town including Yesterdays, Bistro Mezzaluna and Blue Moon Fish Co. to name a few. He was a devout Catholic who was always ready for a good conversation, great meal, hockey game or quick trip to Saratoga. George was an avid fan of the Mets, Panthers and Redskins. He touched everyone he met with his approachable smile, quick wit and attention to detail.
George's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. The family will receive guests following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in George's name, may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date in South Florida.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
