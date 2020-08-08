George B. Wald 1938 - 2020

DUNEDIN, FL - George B. Wald, Sr., 82, of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his bedside on July 29, 2020.

Born July 16, 1938, in Utica, he was the son of the late Bernard and Ann Wald. He was a lineman for Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 23 years, based in Old Forge and spent another 23 years with Florida Power Corporation, St. Petersburg, FL. George proudly served in the US Army as a sergeant, where he proudly received letters of commendations for his dedication to his country.

George was an adoring husband and father and lit up every room he entered. He will be forever missed. He was known for his sense of humor, love of people, world travel and baseball, where he played for Utica College.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Joann Arcuri Wald; his sons, William (Jill), George, Jr. (Mandy), Dominic (Meriam) and Alexander (Alicia) Wald; grandchildren, Luke and Sebastian; and his devoted Bischon, Hector. Also, George was an uncle to over a dozen nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings include, Ann, Bernadette, Rosemary, Donna and Peggy. He was preceded in death by brother, Peter Wald and Suzanne Fox.

A Catholic mass will be held at the family's convenience at the Light of Christ Church, in Clearwater, FL. Final arrangements are entrusted to Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL.



