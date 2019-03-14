|
|
George D. Mang
EXETER, NY - George D. Mang, 75, formerly of Exeter, husband of Stella (Karmaluk) Mang, passed away, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Phoenixville Hospital.
Born in Little Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Eleanor (Eysaman) Mang.
George was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed doing yard work and was known as a foodie. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. George had an upbeat personality and always saw the good in life.
Surviving along with his wife, are three daughters, Lisa Goggins, wife of Gary, Christina E. Goodwin, wife of Rodney, and Zinna Coulter-Thurley, wife of Robert; eight grandchildren, Danielle, Chelsea, Brianna, Brandon, Zeena, Hailey, Robert and Lola; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Donald Mang.
Visitation will be held, Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be, private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in George's memory, to the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPage Navigator/donatenow_heart.html?.
Condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019