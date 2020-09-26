George David Sykes (Saik) 1927 - 2020
FRANKFORT, NY/FLORIDA - On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 the Lord called our Dad, George David Sykes (Saik), home to reunite with his loving wife Connie and his family after a valiant ten year battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his Florida home.
Born in Elmira, NY on July 7, 1927, George was the proud son of the late George and Agnes (Berbary) Sykes Betros. He was also blessed with the love and support of his late step-father Sam Betros. At the age of eight, George's father passed away unexpectedly and his family relocated to Utica where he was raised and educated. After the eight grade he made an unselfish decision to leave school to help his mother financially. He started his "first business" as a shoeshine boy and repairing shoes, a trade that he had observed and learned from his late father. George worked for his brother-in-law Mike who was a mentor to him at Srour's Market and also with General Cable Corporation.
George proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa aboard the USS Lloyd E. Acree DE-356. He served as one of the machinery repairmen and also attended electrical trade school. During his tour he was the recipient of three medals before his honorable discharge in 1947.
On October 1, 1949 he married the love of his life, Congetta T. (Connie) Carbone at his parish of St. Louis Gonzaga Church. She was his "honey bunch" and they grew to be one in the same, faithfully living their marriage vows. A humble couple, they worked diligently together and lived a fulfilled, yet simple life. They believed in the Lord and prayed to him for strength and courage. God truly graced them with a lifetime of love and happiness for sixty-eight wonderful years until her passing on October 13, 2017.
In 1950, he established three successful enterprises: Sykes Superette, the Double "S" Laundromat, and Sykes Realty. George was a passionate businessman with a strong work ethic. His friendly and caring manner is why he was so well liked and highly respected by his many patrons, as well as the sales representatives that serviced his store. He was always smiling and gave of himself to help others in any way he could. Keeping the store a close family-run business, George was able to build a business that welcomed four generations of families into Sykes Superette. George and Connie had a flair for entertaining, enjoying family, close friends, sharing conversation, laughing, and of course, good Italian and Lebanese food. He loved his family to gather at their homes on any day and on holidays and always helped with the preparations. They were gracious hosts and everyone was welcome. His video camera was always rolling! His children will never forget all the fun memories made with their cousins, aunts and uncles at holiday parties, sport games in the backyard, picnics at Power Dam, and piling into the station wagons to go to Kewpees and then the drive-in-movies. Summertime fun at their Otter Lake Camp and family dinners and the movie theatre on Sundays were also memorable times.
His favorite hobby was definitely "working," and he took great pride in the remodeling of his properties. He loved the outdoors and found cultivating his garden to be very relaxing. He enjoyed his coin collection, playing cards, and the challenge of a chess game, along with a cold scotch. They were on a co-ed bowling team, loved dancing, and were members of the New Hartford American Legion, U.C.T., the Syrian-American Club, and Loyal Order of the Moose.
He was proudest of his children, the relationship he had with each of them, and the family values he instilled upon them. He had so much love for them, not only as a father but as a friend. Sharing everyday moments, special family occasions, and carrying on family traditions meant the world to him. His great joy was his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren who made him a very proud "Pop." He felt blessed to have seen what they did with their lives.
First and foremost of importance to George was his family and providing for them. He cherished them above all else. He loved life, his family, his friends. He held them close and he worried about them. He always let you know that he was there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. That's what he did. He was a true gentleman, a man of integrity and inspiration, and our strong loving foundation. He was kind, genuinely sincere, and definitely old school. In other words, strict! Dad was quiet, but interesting to talk to and usually had a meaningful lesson behind his words. Throughout his life he had a friendly, easygoing personality. He was an accomplished man, but wasn't one to boast.
George was a loving, devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and employer. An extraordinary man with an infectious smile, he listened with his heart and never wanted for anything. He would say that all he wanted from his children was their love and respect. He would remind us daily to "rise and shine," and always to "smile." He touched all of our lives in different ways and he will genuinely be missed by all who knew him.
George is survived by his three devoted children, Paula and Gene Bianco, David Sykes Sr. and Carolyn Battelene, and Georgianne "Gigi" and Jeffrey Allen; his six cherished grandchildren, Matthew Bianco, Genae Bianco; David Jr. and Mary Sykes; Nicole Sykes and fiancé Jeffrey Thrasher; Derek Sykes and fiancée Talia Yacovelli, Jenna Sykes and fiancé Quan Hong; his nine great-grandchildren that lit up his life, Savino Bianco; Kylie, and Kaeden Barry; David III, Davin, and Bella Sykes, and Katryna Congdon; Michael, and Myla Thrasher. He was beloved Uncle George and a second father to his many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He knew the love of his extended family, Bill, Lisa, and Amanda Fridley who were always attentive to him; and his long time friends, Carol Perry and Cindy Sykes who were there for him in love and support. George was predeceased by his beloved wife Connie; his sisters and brother-in-law, Mabel Sykes; Marion Srour-Sherwood, Michael Srour; Florence (Emilio "Gooch") Julian; and his brother and sister-in-law, Albert Sr. (Thelma) Sykes. He also leaves his in-laws, Anna (Joseph) Castellano, Rita (Coleman) Comito, and Catherine (Ercole "Hinko") Gualillo, Joseph (Jean) Carbone, Michael (Mary) Carbone, James (Dorothy) Carbone, Dominic (Sadye) Carbone, Peter (Victoria) Carbone, Fred (Helen) Carbone, Rocco (Rosemary) Carbone, and Frank Carbone, Jr.; and his lifetime friend, whom he thought of as a brother, the late Dominick Pento.
We extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Kevin McCormick whose patience and compassionate care for our Dad enabled us to share many more heart warming memories with him. And to Dad's caregivers, Diana, Nicole, Penny, and Fredricka, there are no words to express the gratitude, love, and respect we have for the patience and heartfelt care you showered our Dad with daily. You always let him feel safe, preserved his dignity, and loved him as your own "Papa."
"Dad, your mind may have forgotten, but we know in our hearts that when we looked at you and held your hand, …your heart never did."
