George E. "Ike" Gray, Jr. 1952 - 2020
Honest, Hardworking
UTICA - Mr. George E. "Ike" Gray, Jr., age 67, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica on September 25, 1952, a son of the late George E. Gray, Sr. and Joyce Sainsbury Gray. He was a graduate of UFA High School. On August 13, 1977, he was married to Adair Porcelli in Historic Old St. John's Church, a loving and blessed union of 42 years. Ike, as he was affectionately known, was a Metal Plater by trade having been employed with the Utica Metal Co., Bendix Corp. and having retired from the TRW Co. Ike was an earnest and devoted friend to all, with an honest, hardworking and straightforward attitude. He enjoyed the little things in life, like solving the Jumble in the newspaper each day and he was one of the most dedicated fans of the NHRA drag races. He was compassionate to all of God's creatures. He doted on his pets and gave them every indulgence. He would look forward to walking his dog, Chai, each day and always made time for neighbors and friends they encountered in their travels. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Adair; his beloved daughter, Rhiannon Gray and Daniel Cafruny, of Clinton; two cherished grandchildren, Kira and Catalina Cafruny; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Linda Porcelli, Douglas and Cindy Porcelli and Madelyn Stewart Gray; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Mark Gray; and his half brother, Keith Esford.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. Funeral service prayers will be at the conclusion of visitation at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020