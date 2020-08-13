George E. Thompson 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - George E. Thompson, 85, of Whitesboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
George was born in Utica on February 1, 1935, the son of George F. and Martha A. (Zick) Thompson. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and later completed the General Electric Apprentice Program. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. For 41 years until his retirement, George was employed with General Electric/Lockheed Martin.
He was a member of American Legion Post # 1376, New Hartford and the Mohawk Valley Chapter of SPCBSQSA and volunteered for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad and the Stanley Theater.
George is survived by his sister, Grace (Lester) Henderson, Oriskany; nieces and nephews, James Boccardo, Michael (Holly) Boccardo, Judy Boccardo-Verminski, Jeffrey (Lisa) Henderson, Kimberly (John) Exton, Jacqueline Sherwood, Georgianna Henderson (Jim Baker) and Scott (Sheila) Henderson; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by a niece, Susanne Stickles; and a sister, Norma Boccardo.
Calling hours for Mr. Thompson will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12:00 - 3:00 with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering the funeral home, social distancing protocols must be followed and contact tracing will be implemented.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.