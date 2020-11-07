1/1
George F. Dennis Jr.
1935 - 2020
PINE PLAINS - George F. Dennis, Jr. departed peacefully for his Heavenly Home on November 1, 2020.
George was a native of New York Mills, NY, where he spent his younger years attending school in New York Mills and Utica College. George was a star athlete, who played basketball, baseball and his favorite, golf. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and excelled at whatever he set his mind to.
George proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955-1959, where he spent time in Haiydo Island in Japan. After his military service, he had a successful career with GMAC, Albany, NY.
George is survived by his loving wife, Laura, of many years. He was a devoted father to his son, G. Mark Dennis, of Florida; and his stepchildren. In addition, he leaves behind the Mikus Family cousins, grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
George F. Dennis will long be remembered for his loyalty and kindness.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
