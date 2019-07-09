The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
George (Butch) Feisthamel Sr.

George (Butch) Feisthamel Sr. Obituary
George (Butch) Feisthamel, Sr. 1951 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - George Samuel (Butch) Feisthamel, Sr., of North Utica, passed away on July 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with his family by his side.
George was born in Utica on January 14, 1951, to the late Louis and Marion (Feisthamel) Percola. He attended Utica schools and was employed with Utica Duxbak Co. for many years. On June 4, 1973, George was united in marriage to Eva Stevens. He was of the Catholic faith.
George is survived by his wife, Eva; four sons, Louis, Jeremy, George and Todd Feisthamel (Michelle Austin), all of Utica; two daughters, Ella and Tiffany Feisthamel, both at home. He also leaves many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; four special in-laws, Rita Logalbo, Joe, Phil and Sam (Mary) Stevens; and one special baby, Shirley. He also leaves behind his three furry friends, Tiney, Ginger and Princess, who he loved dearly.
George was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Jack Feisthamel; three sisters, Dixie Bronson, Patricia Stevens and Diane Davy; best friend, John Klein; and a favorite cousin, David Sebastian.
Calling hours for Mr. Feisthamel will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-8 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., Utica. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
