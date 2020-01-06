|
|
George "Earle" Fletcher 1935 - 2020
ILION/BROOKSVILLE, FL - George "Earle" Fletcher, 84, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Sturgill Hospice Center in Brooksville, Florida, after a brief illness.
The son of George and Claudia Fletcher, Earle was born in Aroostook County, Maine, on April 2, 1935. He graduated from Gould Academy in 1953 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine College of Engineering in 1957. He worked as an engineer at Remington Arms and held various management positions including Superintendent of Production and Plant Engineer until his retirement in 1992.
Earle married Constance Seymour on October 25, 1958, at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, Ilion, NY. Together, they raised three children. They were happily married for 53 years until her passing in 2011. He enjoyed fly fishing, golfing with friends at Timber Pines and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Earle is survived by his son, Scott (Hallie) Fletcher, of King Ferry, NY; and daughter, Gail (Todd) Hoffman, of Ilion, NY; his grandchildren, Braden and Peyton Hoffman, of Ilion, NY; in-laws, Jack Campisi, Bob and Rainy Loomis, Art and Mary Hornett and John Seymour; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Clark and Ann Workman. Earle was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie; son, Kenneth; parents; and in-laws, Ken and Mary Seymour.
The family will hold a private graveside ceremony in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Lane, Suite 1105, Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences may be left on Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home online guest book at www.whiter-hendrix.com or Brewer & Sons Funeral Home online guest book at https://www.brewerfuneral.com/.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020