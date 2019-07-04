|
|
Mr. George Gilbert Sims, II 1922 - 2019
Devoted Husband and Father
UTICA - George G. Sims, II, 96, passed away on July 1, 2019, with his wife by his side.
George was born on October 7, 1922, in Memphis, TN, to the late George and Ester Moss Sims. He attended high school in Memphis, TN, and was a graduate of Tuskegee Inst. in Tuskegee, AL. On May 18, 1951, he united in Holy Matrimony to Juanita Eaves in Waynesboro, VA. He was an engineer for G.E. and also an adjunct Professor at MVCC for many years. He was a veteran of WWII and was a recipient of the purple heart. George was also a very active member of the community. He was president of the Oneida County Branch of the NAACP, The Legal Aid Society of Mid NY, Inc., and the Cosmopolitan Center Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Municipal Housing Authority Board of Directors and a member of Mohawk Valley Frontiers Int'l Inc. He was an active member of Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church where he was a superintendent of Sunday school, a member of the Trustee Board, The Hope Chapel Assoc. and the Men's Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory a very loving wife of sixty-eight years, Mrs. Juanita; two sons, George G. Sims, III (Gloria), of Woodbridge, VA, and Anthony Hauser, of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Broderick Sims, of Mobile, AL, and Brittany Sims, of Woodbridge, VA; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Sims, Alasia Sims, Broderick Sims, Jr., all of Durham, NC, and Zahri Sims, of Mobile, AL; a devoted niece, Jean Riley (Edward), of Stockton, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Sims; his sister, Ella Sims Cartwright; and his brother, Charles Sims.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend George's wake and funeral on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Noon at Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 751 South St., Utica, NY 13501.
Arrangements entrusted to T. Revels-Gibson Funeral Services, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 4 to July 5, 2019