Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollis Funeral Home
1105 W Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13204
(315) 422-7966
Resources
More Obituaries for George Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Page

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George H. Page Obituary
George H. Page
MANLIUS - George H. Page, 92, WWII Navy Veteran, passed away March 1, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born and lived in Oriskany, until his marriage to Rebecca J. Mosher in 1951. They moved to New Hartford for the next 59 years, until her death in 2010.
George was formerly employed at GE Radio Receiver in Utica, where he worked for 36 years, until his early retirement. George was very social, well-liked and enjoyed helping others. He participated in senior citizens events and was Vice President of the local club. He was a gardener, like his father. He moved to Manlius, under the care of his only child, Pamela J. Page, after the death of his wife. They became inseparable, loving and laughing together until the end of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Darling Page and Mary F. Philpott Page, of Oriskany. He outlived his siblings, William, Charles, Edward and Cora. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his nieces and nephew, Paula, Wendy and Larry, all living out of state.
His daughter wishes to thank her neighbors, friends and his caregivers for giving him their time and attention. He will be missed greatly.
Spring burial, along with his wife, will be in Oriskany Cemetery.
Condolences can be offered at www.hollisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now