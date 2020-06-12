George J. Meehan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Meehan 1935 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - George J. Meehan, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
George was born in Utica on April 12, 1935, to the late George T. and Helen (Pezdek) Meehan. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Whitesboro High School. He continued his education at Mohawk Valley Community College. George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. At one time, he was wed to the former Ana Maria Pizarro. Mr. Meehan had been employed by PAR Technology, New Hartford, prior to his retirement and was a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and at one time, the New York Mills Fire Department.
George is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Scott Truax, of Suwanee, GA; three grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline and Andrea Truax, all of GA; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lauren Meehan, of New York Mills; and nieces and nephews, David and Sara Meehan, Michael Meehan and his fiancée, Joella Burt, Jim and Marsha Oenick, John and Lauralee Oenick and Judy and Jay Pegram. Also surviving are several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. George was preceded by a sister, Jean Oenick.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved