George J. Meehan 1935 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - George J. Meehan, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
George was born in Utica on April 12, 1935, to the late George T. and Helen (Pezdek) Meehan. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Whitesboro High School. He continued his education at Mohawk Valley Community College. George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. At one time, he was wed to the former Ana Maria Pizarro. Mr. Meehan had been employed by PAR Technology, New Hartford, prior to his retirement and was a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and at one time, the New York Mills Fire Department.
George is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Scott Truax, of Suwanee, GA; three grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline and Andrea Truax, all of GA; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lauren Meehan, of New York Mills; and nieces and nephews, David and Sara Meehan, Michael Meehan and his fiancée, Joella Burt, Jim and Marsha Oenick, John and Lauralee Oenick and Judy and Jay Pegram. Also surviving are several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. George was preceded by a sister, Jean Oenick.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
NEW YORK MILLS - George J. Meehan, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
George was born in Utica on April 12, 1935, to the late George T. and Helen (Pezdek) Meehan. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Whitesboro High School. He continued his education at Mohawk Valley Community College. George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. At one time, he was wed to the former Ana Maria Pizarro. Mr. Meehan had been employed by PAR Technology, New Hartford, prior to his retirement and was a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and at one time, the New York Mills Fire Department.
George is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Scott Truax, of Suwanee, GA; three grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline and Andrea Truax, all of GA; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lauren Meehan, of New York Mills; and nieces and nephews, David and Sara Meehan, Michael Meehan and his fiancée, Joella Burt, Jim and Marsha Oenick, John and Lauralee Oenick and Judy and Jay Pegram. Also surviving are several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. George was preceded by a sister, Jean Oenick.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.