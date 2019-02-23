|
George J. Mosher 1961 - 2019
MUNCIE, IN - Mr. George J. Mosher, 57, recently of Muncie, Indiana, had passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
George was born on August 28, 1961, the son of George H. and Patricia (Murphy) Mosher. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of UFA. George had been employed with Walmart and Birnie Bus Service for many years. He was parishioner of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church to which he had served faithfully as a Noble Degree member, with a rank of Captain, in the Knights of St. John. He was an avid NY Mets fan, liked going to bingo and the movies, and had a vast knowledge of history and politics. He especially enjoyed spending his summers at the family camp in Sylvan Beach. He was known to be a gentle giant with a heart to match.
Mr. Mosher is survived by a brother, Gregory Mosher and Alice Zayas, Utica; a sister, Alicia Mosher and Brett Parsons, Boonville; an uncle and aunt, Michael and Bonnie Murphy, Hillsborough, NC; and many adored cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Kevin Mosher.
A mass to be scheduled at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Yorkville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019