Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Mosher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Mosher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George J. Mosher Obituary
George J. Mosher 1961 - 2019
MUNCIE, IN - Mr. George J. Mosher, 57, recently of Muncie, Indiana, had passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
George was born on August 28, 1961, the son of George H. and Patricia (Murphy) Mosher. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of UFA. George had been employed with Walmart and Birnie Bus Service for many years. He was parishioner of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church to which he had served faithfully as a Noble Degree member, with a rank of Captain, in the Knights of St. John. He was an avid NY Mets fan, liked going to bingo and the movies, and had a vast knowledge of history and politics. He especially enjoyed spending his summers at the family camp in Sylvan Beach. He was known to be a gentle giant with a heart to match.
Mr. Mosher is survived by a brother, Gregory Mosher and Alice Zayas, Utica; a sister, Alicia Mosher and Brett Parsons, Boonville; an uncle and aunt, Michael and Bonnie Murphy, Hillsborough, NC; and many adored cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Kevin Mosher.
A mass to be scheduled at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Yorkville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.