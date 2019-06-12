|
George J. Richards, Jr. 1943 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - George "Butch" Richards, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving sister by his side.
Born in Utica on August 21, 1943, he was the son of the late George and Ruth (Smith) Richards, who were a loving example to their eight children. He was raised in Chadwicks and graduated in 1964 from Chadwicks Union Free School.
George was a quiet, gentle man with an admired quick wit. In his younger years, he enjoyed traveling out West and collected many literary works about Western History. He was an avid reader and had a vast collection from his travels. George was a member of the Western History Association, Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Oregon-California Trail Association and Friends of the Oriskany Battle Field.
While residing in Chadwicks, George was employed by Chicago Pneumatic from 1966-1997. In 2012, he moved to the Presbyterian Residential Community in New Hartford where he made many friends and found special companionship with Elvira Estright.
Besides Elvira, George is survived by sisters, Joyce Shephard, of Chadwicks, Evelyn (Melville) Edwards, of Clinton, and Esther (Bill) McCarthy, of Sauquoit; and brother-in-law, James Kelly, of Baldwinsville. Also surviving are 20 nieces and nephews; and 41 great-nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by sisters, Marian (Harry) Jones, Norma Clark, Doris (Ronald) Thomas and Shirley Kelly; and niece, Alicia Kuehn, in March of 2018.
A special thanks to the staff at the PRC, especially the gals in Activities and on the B Wing; you made his life much happier and for that, we are grateful. The family would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dori Magee, who has been a tremendous friend and advocate for George at the PRC. Last but not least, thank you, Cynthia Curtis, at Senior Network Health for your sincere caring and compassion shown to George. He was blessed to have all these people as his second family.
Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of George's Life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida Street, Sauquoit. His family will be available to greet friends and relatives from
3-5 with the Memorial Service immediately following, officiated by Rev. Thomas Jones (his nephew). Interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in George's memory to the Presbyterian Residential Community, 4300 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford or ALS of Utica. Envelopes will be available for both at the funeral home.
To view George's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019