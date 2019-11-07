|
George Noma 1926 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Mr. George Noma, age 93, a life-long New York Mills resident, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Presbyterian Home for Central New York-SNF, where he had been a resident.
He was born in New York Mills on August 14, 1926, a son of the late Khar and Affifa (ElHage) Noma. George was raised and educated in New York Mills and graduated from New York Mills High School. He was a proud WWII, U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from October of 1944 to May of 1946. Upon his honorable discharge from the service he furthered his education at Utica College. On September 16, 1950, he married the former Dolores Szymczak. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 69 years of marriage. Mr. Noma held a position at Rome Developmental Center, where he was a Recreational Instructor for over 25 years; concurrently, he was the owner and operator of George's Barber Shop in New York Mills. Mr. Noma had a great passion for sports. He was a member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (IAABO) and was a basketball referee for many high school and college basketball games throughout the area. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club in New York Mills and Crestwood Golf Club in Marcy.
Surviving are his wife, Dolores; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lawrence Noma, of New Hartford and Dan Noma, Sr., and his wife, Judy, of AZ; three grandchildren, George Noma, Dan Noma, Jr. and Isaac Noma; three great-grandchildren, Dan, III, Isabelle and Madison; a niece, Cynthia and her husband, Rick Bullock; and a special friend of the family, Dorothy Synakowski. He was preceded in death by a brother, Abdallah Noma; and sister, Lillian Strong.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday morning, November 8, 2019 from 10-11 at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills, NY. Mr. Noma's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be offered on Friday afternoon, following visitation at 11:00 from the funeral home and at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown.
Georges's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of the Presbyterian Home for Central New York, especially, Bea Nugent, for the care and compassion that they displayed to George and his family throughout his stay with them.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019