George P. Bonanza
1934 - 2020
MARCY - George P. Bonanza, 76, of Marcy, passed away on October 14, 2020 at the St. Luke's Home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 4, 1934, in Utica, the son of George and Agnes (Ulrich) Bonanza and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On February 15, 1979, George was united in marriage to Mary Lou Stark in Las Vegas, NV and shared a blessed union of 41 years. He was a carpenter by trade and was employed with H.R. Beebe Construction, Marcy, as a carpenter/foreman until his retirement in 1994.
George was a member of the Carpenter's Union for over 42 years, Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Loyal Order of the Moose Club and the Senior Citizens of New York Mills.
He loved to fish on Oneida Lake, hunt in the Adirondacks and had a passion for playing horseshoes at the Floyd Horseshoe Pits with all his friends
Survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Bonanza, Marcy; sons, Michael (Nancy) Bonanza, Rochester, Stephen Bonanza, Trementon, Utah; daughter, Kim Bonanza, New York Mills; stepdaughters, Carol (Doug) Desrochers, New Hartford, Kathy (Howard) Drinkwine, Lewis, DE and Sandra (Joseph) Jones, Marcy; stepsons, Donald (Cindy) Stevener, New Hartford and David (Joanne) Stevener, Brookfield; grandchildren, Kayla (Jeff) Stanton, Alicia (Andrew) Lang, Shilo (Brindee) and Levi Bonanza; step-grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Wileczka, Greg (Jessie) Drinkwine and Sarah (Dallas) McShane; sister-in-law, Joan Marks, Barneveld; godchild, Mary Marks, Barneveld; brothers-in-law, Frank Greco and Norman Stark; favorite parrot, Honey Girl; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Delores Greco and Georgeanne Hoffman.
George's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the St. Luke's Home for all their wonderful care and compassion.
In keeping with George's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be in Carr Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in George's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 441 W Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
