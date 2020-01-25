The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
George R. Green

George R. Green Obituary
George R. Green 1929 - 2020
UTICA - George R. Green, 90, of Utica, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
George was born in Utica, on July 15, 1929, a son of Clarence and Margaret (Osborne) Green. On September 25, 1954, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Boden, a blessed union of 63 years until her death on September 24, 2017. For many years until his retirement, George was employed with Pulver Roofing in Utica. He was a 70 year member of Roofers Local #195.
George is survived by two daughters, Susan Beauharnois (Robert), of Frankfort and Georgette Sheehan, of Utica; a son, George Green, Jr., of Utica; three grandchildren, Robert Beauharnois (Kimberly), of Marcy, Nicole Sheehan, of Utica and David Beauharnois (Jade), of Whitesboro; two great- grandchildren, Braeden and Larissa Beauharnois; two sisters, Shirley Skuse (Robert), of New Hartford and Esther Stefanski, of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica for all the loving care given to George.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
