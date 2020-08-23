George R. Wiegand 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - George R. Wiegand, 87, died August 20, 2020, along with his beloved dog, Sarge, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born September 3, 1932, in Utica, son of the late Raymond and Gladys Yates Wiegand and attended Utica schools. He served in the US Army from 1952-54.
George married Cecilia Grabouskas, on February 18, 1960, in Poland. She died in 2003.
He was a member of the Carpenter's Union # 120 and was employed at George A. Nole & Sons.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Utica Elks Lodge # 33.
He was an avid Yankees fan and was known for giving daily updates on them to his family and friends.
George is survived by his children, Anna Rose Barlow, of SC, Steven (Denise) Wiegand, of New Hartford, Raymond (Christine) Wiegand, of Utica and Theresa Wiegand, of Forestport; his grandchildren, Mandy (Gary) Burch, Candace Baker, Kenneth (Francesca) Wiegand, Ashley Wiegand (fiancée Christopher Mathais), Matthew Schafer, Andrew Wiegand, James Duff and Carrie Duff; great-grandchildren, Tyler Birch, Travis Wiegand and Isiah Duff; his sister, Florence Piccone, of Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence A., Raymond, Jr. and Howard A. Wiegand; and his sister, Doris Szablak.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the EMT's at the scene and the staff of the Emergency Department of St. Elizabeth Medical Center, for all of the efforts and care.
The funeral will be Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing and contact tracing will be followed. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, New Hartford