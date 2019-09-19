|
George Richard Francis Stein 1930 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. George Richard Francis Stein, age 88, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after declining health.
George was born in Utica, on October 6, 1930, a son of George F. and Ida (Geer) Stein. George attended Boys Trade School in Utica and lived for many years at 2002 Oneida Street.
George is survived by his sister, Jeanne Stein Horth; niece, Elizabeth (Horth) Mees; nephew, Daniel Horth, of New Hartford; stepbrother, Jeffrey Vail, of Sanborn, NY; stepsister, Ferne Vail Klein, of Utica; and many in-laws, great-nephews, great-nieces and Mary DeNigro-Hosey, daughter of his longtime companion, Mary DeNigro. George was predeceased by his mother, Ida Geer Stein, in 1946; his father, George F. Stein, in 1989; elder brothers, Donald G. Stein, of Palmyra, NY, in 1999; and Robert D. Stein, of Clyde, NY, in 2013; his stepmother, Elizabeth Geer Vail Stein, in 2008; and his longtime companion, Mary DeNigro, in 2012.
Mr. Stein's funeral will be held on Friday (today), September 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 2535 Genesee St., Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. George's family will greet visitors at the nursing home on Friday, from 10:00-10:30, prior to the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 2535 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501 in George's memory.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019