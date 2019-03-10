|
Dr. George Richard Gillmore 1920 - 2019
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL- Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Dr. George Richard Gillmore, 99, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, with his three children by his side.
George was an exemplary man; a true gentleman. He was kind of heart and caring of hand. His passing is marked by a deep sadness, but also by an acknowledgement of a life well-lived. He was cared for in the last several years of his life by his daughter, Kristen, who adored him. In addition to his daughter, he leaves two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Maureen Gillmore, of Johnston, RI, and George and Eileen Gillmore, of Cotuit, MA, as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy Kate Bristol Gillmore, in 2007. He will be profoundly missed by his family; he was their hero.
George was born February 3, 1920, in Johnstown, NY, the only child of Dr. Ernest and Louise Gillmore. He was raised, also, by his grandmother, Eva Gillmore, on her farm. Farming was George's first love, but it was medicine that drew him to a profession of service to his community.
George graduated from Hamilton College in 1942, where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi fraternity and captain of his fencing team. In July of 1942, he entered Syracuse Medical College and graduated in 1945 with an MD degree. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy and received an honorable medical discharge in 1946 from Sampson's Naval Hospital, Seneca Lake, NY. He married Nancy Kate Bristol in 1944. Following his graduation from medical school, they moved to Providence, RI, where George served one year of internship followed by five years of surgical training at Rhode Island Hospital. George and his young family moved to Hamilton, NY, in 1952, where he was the first surgeon at the then brand-new Community Memorial Hospital. He practiced there until his retirement in 1985. In one way or another, spanning his 33 years of practice, he touched the lives of nearly every family in Hamilton and the surrounding area. His booming voice filled the halls of CMH and the footprint he left when he retired was significant. He was blessed with a gift for healing and a gentleness of spirit. He embodied the highest ideals of the medical profession and strongly believed that a good moral compass, and a heavy dose of common sense, was vital in the practice of good medicine. His compassion for his patients was rewarded with their devotion. In those 33 years, he made life-long friends and earned the respect of an entire community. George was, at various times, President of the Medical Staff of Community Memorial Hospital and President of the Madison County Medical Society. He also served as President of the Nomis hunting club of Tupper Lake, NY. George was honored by Colgate University and the Town of Hamilton as a recipient of the Roses for the Living Award, the Maroon Citation and the Silver Puck Award. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the First Baptist Church.
In 1985, George and Nan retired to St. Croix, USVI, where they lived for 19 years. They loved their tropical paradise and made many life-long friends there. It was from there they traveled extensively, spent many hours on their boat, and joined Ha'Penny Club, where George served as President twice, and where they enjoyed a full social life. They moved to Florida in 2003 to be near their daughter.
George was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman and a life-long Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, as well as a devoted fan of Syracuse University football and basketball. He was also an accomplished duplicate bridge player.
In addition to his children, George is survived by nine grandchildren, all of whom he adored and in whom he took great pride, David and Lauren McGrail, Katherine and Hugh Murray, John and Ashley McGrail, Donald and Kate Gillmore, Laura Gillmore, David Gillmore, Jr., Connor Gillmore, Alexandra and Brendan Parnell and George and Keri Gillmore, as well as nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his devoted dog, Emma.
A kind and gentle soul, a wise man, George leaves us all with poignant and everlasting memories.
"I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul." (Invictus)
A private burial ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family.
George's children wish to thank the Sunflower team of Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County for their devoted and heartfelt care of him.
Donations in Dr. Gillmore's name may be made to Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, c/o Community Memorial Hospital, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019