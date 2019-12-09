|
George W. Hughes 1929 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - George W. Hughes, 90, passed away to be with his Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019.
George was born to William and Ethel Hughes on June 19, 1929. He was raised in North Utica and educated in the Utica School System, graduating from U.F.A. in 1947. George was employed at T.C. Peters Printing, as a machinist printer, before entering the Air Force in the fall of 1950. During his four years of service, he was stationed in Florida and Alaska, as a radar repair technician, during the Korean War. While in Florida, he met the love of his life, Patricia N. Bickle and they were united in marriage on September 15, 1954 and enjoyed a blessed union of 54 years until her passing in 2008. Upon returning home, he remained employed at T.C. Peters Printing until 1985.
While he raised two children, Susan L. and James B., in North Utica, he enjoyed many life adventures. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, World War II airplanes and traveling abroad with his childhood best friend, Melvin Lee and family.
George is survived by his daughter, Susan L. Hughes, Lancaster, NY; and son, James and wife, Susan E., Sauquoit. Through his golden years, he enjoyed his grandchildren, Donna Garrison and husband, John, AL, Tiffany Cutler and husband, John, VA and Danny Hughes, Herkimer; great-grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Temperance and Nicolett; and a beloved niece, Peggy Barlow, AZ. His love and wisdom will be missed by all of his family, but will remain in their hearts forever.
Calling hours for Mr. Hughes will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A funeral service, with Military Honors, will be held at 1:00.
Those so wishing may make donations to the in George's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019