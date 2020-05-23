Gerald A. Welpe 1944 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Gerald A. Welpe, 76, of Barneveld, NY, beloved husband of Graceann Welpe and loving father to Scott Welpe, Heather Cully and Dawn Wilde passed away on May 13, 2020.
He is survived by sisters, Joan Fraccola, Patricia Joswick, Karen Cox and Lori Welpe. He joins his mother, Helen; father, Frank; and brothers, Buddy and Chipper, in the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father. Gerald shares his three children with Barbara Boehlert. He was a proud grandfather to Emily Welpe, Alice Wilde, Matthew Welpe, Katherine Cully, Erin Wilde, Audrey Cully and Carter Wilde.
In August of 1984, Gerald married his beloved wife, Graceann. Together they are grandparents to Stacey Oliver, Stephen Oliver, Hayley Oliver, Taylor Oliver and Maddy Oliver.
Gerald was raised in North Utica, NY, where he graduated from UFA. He then joined the US Navy and served his country until 1967. His pride for his country was reflected by his continued involvement with the American Legion in North Utica where he leaves many friends who were dear to him. He loved people and he loved to socialize. In his lifetime he belonged to a bowling league, a curling club and was an active member of the VA. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.
During the last year of his life, when his wife, Graceann, became ill, he moved to the Independent Living side of the nursing home where she lived. Jerry spent every day with her and everyday holding her hand. His love for her and devotion was immeasurable.
Jerry will be missed by his family and many friends.
Many thanks to all who were there for him until he left us. We will all miss you so much Dad. We love you.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
On line messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.