Gerald B. LaManque 1938 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. Gerald B. LaManque, 80, of Whitesboro, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, with his loving family by his side.
Gerald was born in Utica on August 25, 1938, the son of Camille and Winifred (Hahn) LaManque. He was raised locally and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On April 12, 1969, Gerald was united in marriage with Ruth Alsante. For 35 years, until his retirement, Gerald was employed with the NY State Department of Transportation. After retirement, he worked part-time with Jay-K Lumber in New Hartford. Gerald was an avid hunter, fisherman and NASCAR enthusiast and was also a local stock car racer.
Mr. LaManque is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; one daughter, Cheryl Bentley; one son, Edwin LaManque and Cynthia Decker; three cherished grandchildren, Hannah Bentley, Alex Bentley and Amy LaManque; two sisters, Nancy Saunders and Sharon Loan; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Robin LaManque; grandson, Jerry LaManque; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Eleanor LaManque; sister, Radine O'Lender; and brother-in-law, Jack Saunders.
In keeping with Gerald's wishes, there are no calling hours or services.
Those wishing to make a donation in Gerald's memory, please do so to a .
Mr. LaManque's family extends a special thank you to Gerald's fishing buddy and dear friend, Jim McLoughlin, for the good times you shared with each other over the years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
