Gerald D. Lynch 1924 - 2019
MOHAWK - Gerald David Lynch, age 94, of Oneida Castle and formerly of Mohawk, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Gerald was raised in Mohawk and was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1943. A US Navy veteran of World War II, he served for three years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Torpedoman 3c.
He was married to the former Corrine "Connie" Brown, who preceded him in death in 2001. Mr. Lynch was employed as Vice President of Huyck United Van Lines in Ilion and in 1978, worked as Plant Manager for Motronics Corp. in Mohawk. He retired in 1989.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Mohawk and more recently, St. Helena's RC Church in Sherrill, a seventy-three year member of Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post #25 Mohawk and a thirty-five year member of the Ilion Elks.
Surviving him are his daughter, Sue Ellen Mathews and her husband, Peter, of Oneida Castle, with whom he resided for the past thirteen years; three grandchildren, Justin Mathews, Craig Mathews and his wife, Teresa and Scott Mathews and his wife, Karie; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Rocco Mathews; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his four-legged companion, Mia. He was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Calling hours for Mr. Lynch will be on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street; Herkimer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 1:00 PM in Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Mohawk. The Reverend William Mesmer will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament RC Church or the St. Helena's RC Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Tom and Shelly Sears for always being there for Jerry.
Members of Crowley Barnum American Legion Post #25 are asked to meet at the funeral home at 6:30 PM for ritualistic services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019