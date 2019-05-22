Gerald F. "Jerry" Sullivan, Sr. 1937 - 2019

Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

NEW HARTFORD - Gerald "Jerry" Sullivan, Sr., 82, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born on March 29, 1937, in Watertown, NY, the son of the late John and Winifred (Wiley) Sullivan. He attended Cape Vincent High School and was a graduate of Utica College and Syracuse University, where he earned a Master's Degree in Social Work. Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1960-66 and continued in the Army Reserves working in Civil Affairs.

On June 17, 1961, Jerry married Judith Light in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, a union of 36 years until her passing on April 13, 1997. He then married Judith (Richardson) Everhart on October 31, 1998.

Jerry was employed as a social worker for Marcy Psychiatric Center and Utica Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1992.

Surviving besides his wife, Judith, are his children, Maureen Reinhardt, Whitesboro, Tracy (Scott) Everhart, Deerfield, Gerald (Renee) Sullivan, Jr., MA; stepson, Richard (Suzanne) Everhart; grandchildren, Brandon Everhart, Ashley (Casey) Everhart Piester, Christopher Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan, Mary Everhart (Chris Tilley), Samuel Everhart and John (Lauren) Shafer; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Dexter Piester; and special friend, Dominick Lanza.

Jerry was predeceased by his stepson, Michael Everhart.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call, Friday, from 4-7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Jerry's name to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Capital Campaign or the Rescue Mission of Utica. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Sullivan family extends their gratitude to Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ICU for the care and compassion shown to Jerry.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019