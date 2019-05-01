|
Gerald G. Cady 1939 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Gerald G. Cady, 79, of State Route 8, died unexpectedly on April 29, 2019 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in the Town of Deerfield.
Mr. Cady was born on July 31, 1939, in Rome, a son of the late George and Elizabeth (Burns) Cady. He worked on the family farm in Holland Patent from an early age and received his education in local schools. On February 24, 1962, he was united in marriage with the former Barbara J. Greiner at the Community Baptist Church of Poland. Gerald was the true definition of a lifelong farmer. In addition to operating farms in Newport and at his current location in Cold Brook, he assisted on other farms from Holland Patent to Norway. After retiring from a dairy operation, he continued to raise animals and sold hay for many years. He was a devoted friend to the Amish Community and in his younger years was an avid bowler.
Survivors, besides his wife of 57 years, Barbara, include one son, Ronald (Debbie) Cady, of Cold Brook; three daughters, Deborah (Donald) Kasprzyk, Laura (Richard) Maass and Stephanie (Matthew) Beach, all of Cold Brook; three sisters, Alma (Jerry) Jones, of Nashua, IA, Lynda Kratzenberg, of Newport and Carolyn Litchenberger, of Barneveld; three brothers, George (Dottie) Cady, of Syracuse, Fred (Dianne) Cady, of Holland Patent and Milford Cady, of Cold Brook; thirteen grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Tyler, Kaitlin, Brandon, Nicole, Kory, Kirstyn, Amanda, Erica, Kari, Michael and his special buddy, Jeremy; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Bernie Synakowski. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, James and Stanley Cady.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Durand, Pastor of the Kuyahoora Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland. Calling hours at the funeral home are Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barbara J. Cady with the intent to establish an education fund for Jerry's grandson, Jeremy. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019