Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Gerald Joseph Yahoudy


1932 - 2019
Gerald Joseph Yahoudy Obituary
Gerald Joseph Yahoudy 1932 - 2019
UTICA - Gerald Joseph Yahoudy, 87, born and raised in Utica, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on March 2, 1932, in Utica, the son of Albert and Martha Sahli Yahoudy. Due to the untimely passing of his mother, Gerald was raised in Catholic orphanages, St. John's and St. Joseph's in Utica and House of Providence in Syracuse. On October 16, 1952, he was joined in marriage to Helen J. Weaver in St. George's Episcopal Church. The two shared 66 years of marriage.
Mr. Yahoudy served in the Army National Guard and was activated in 1952 in Grand Island, NY and Wells Fleet, MA, during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Utica Post 229. He retired from Jefferson Smurfit/Mohawk Containers, where he worked, for many years, as a machinist.
Gerald loved to cook Syrian food and his specialties were grape leaves and kibbe, which he was always happy to share with his family and friends. He loved to fish, enjoyed the outdoors and reading about history. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting his out of town family. One of his favorite places to visit was Cape Cod.
He is survived by his wife, Helen (Weaver) Yahoudy; daughters, Jeri Ann (Richard) Walton, Kim (Rainier) Kolupa, Martha (James) Moorehead and Gina Yahoudy (Gordon); sons, Mark (Lorri), Eric (Pam), Bart (Jeannette) and Gerald (Melissa); sixteen grandchildren, Jeri, Joshua, Jennifer, Julia, Amanda, James, Stefanie, Robert, Michael, Gabriella, Alexandra, Emily, Armani, Alana, Ryan and Ava; eighteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Stephen; and sisters, Helen Alam and Sally Polizzi.
Funeral services will be on Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Friends may consider memorials to Hope House in his name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
