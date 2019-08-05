Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Gerald K. Lehman Obituary
Gerald K. Lehman 1929 - 2019
VERNON - Gerald K. Lehman, 89, passed away August 3, 2019.
He was born in Utica on September 24, 1929 and served his country in the US Navy. He married Rita Colbert, from Newfoundland, on May 20, 1950. Jerry was the owner and operator of Mid-Valley Roofing for many years and owner and instructor of Arrowhead Archery. He was Post Commander of the Clark Mills American Legion Post 26 and loved to play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; three sons, a daughter and two daughters-in-law; Karl Lehman, Mark and Jeannie Lehman and Paul and JoAnne Lehman; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Chuck Yagiello; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. All are invited to call Thursday, from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
