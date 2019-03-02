|
Gerald McMullen 1927 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Gerald McMullen, 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 28, 2019 at Waterville Residential Care Center.
He was born in Oriskany Falls on February 9, 1927, son of the late Roy and Mary (Goodson) McMullen. Gerry served his country in the United States Navy during World War II as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class. He married Mary Ann Gregory on October 3, 1953, a blessed union of 65 years. Gerry's first childhood job was at Charlie Pierce's Garage. He worked at Chicago Pneumatic and GE. After retiring from his job as a rural letter carrier for the Deansboro/Clinton Post offices, he continued to work at Williams Tool Company until the age of 85. He was a life member of the Deansboro Congregational United Church of Christ. Gerry was an active member of the Deansboro Community, serving on the Water Board and the Cemetery Association. He was an active member of The Deansboro Fire Department for over 70 years, where he served as Past Chief, Commissioner and "the official pie cutter". He was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Alliance Lodge #1097, a member of the Model-A club, and a proud life member of the NRA. Gerry never sat idle. He enjoyed working in his home machine shop and working on his antique cars. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and looked forward to summer camping trips and time spent with his family, most of all.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Sue McMullen and Glenn and Anna McMullen; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon McMullen, his favorite daughter, Judy and Ron Gaudin and Alice and Dan Yoxall; beloved grandchildren, Geoff and Ann McMullen, Zach and Janine McMullen, Michael Ecker, Andrew and Kristi Ecker, Patrick and Melinda McMullen, Jordan Yoxall and Stephanie Yoxall; his great-grandchildren, Zoey Ecker, Maddie McMullen and the apple of his eye, Richard Isaac McMullen; a brother-in-law, Daniel Gregory; and a cousin, Harry Goodson. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Laurie McMullen; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gregory.
The family would like to thank our angel, Ginny, Dr. Chabot, Hospice and the staff of The Waterville Residential Care Center for their kindness and compassion.
All are invited to call Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., March 6, 2019 at Deansboro Congregational United Church of Christ.
Please consider donations in Geralds's memory to Deansboro Cemetery Association, Barton Hose Company, Deansboro Congregational United Church of Christ or Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019