Gerald W. Morgan 1926 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Gerald W. (Jerry) Morgan, 93, of Whitesboro, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Center.
Jerry was born on August 24, 1926, in Ilion, a son of Harold and Belle Davies Morgan. He was a graduate of Ilion High School and proudly served in the United States Army Air Force. In November 1953, in Ilion, he married Mary Jane Damon. She passed away on September 8, 2012. Mr. Morgan retired from General Electric Co., after 30 years of service, in 1986. He then worked for Gilroy, Kernan and Gilroy for 21 years. He attended St. Anne's Church, Whitesboro. Jerry enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Half Moon Beach, on Piseco Lake, at the family camp they owned for 47 years.
He is survived by three children, Jim Morgan and his wife, Candice, of Deerfield, Janet Morgan, of New Hartford and Judi Morgan Junkins and her husband, Shaun, of Wichita, KS; five grandchildren, Adam Morgan and Sarah Davis, Spencer Morgan, Morgan Moellinger and her husband, Shane, Ashley Junkins and Amber Junkins; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Moellinger, Khloe Davis and Kenna Morgan; a cousin, Betty Dolan, of Ilion; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Morgan, of Medford, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and brothers, William Morgan and Glenn Morgan.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main Street, Whitesboro. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The family will meet at the funeral home on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., to proceed to St. Peter's Cemetery, Rome, for committal services and burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial Tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019