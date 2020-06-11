Geraldine A. LaBarge 1951 - 2020
UTICA – Geraldine A. LaBarge, 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the comfort of the home she loved for 40 years.
She was born on September 12, 1951 and grew up in West Winfield. Geraldine graduated from Cortland College and retired after 38 years from the Moore & Hart Accounting Firm.
She leaves behind her husband, Edward; two brothers and their families, Richard and Stanley Marriott; two nephews and their families, Matthew and Dereck Marriott; three grand-nephews, Colby, Drew and Blake and a soon-to-be niece or nephew. Special also were her friends, Rachel and Cassidy Giambra, who she considered to be family; many other neighbors, beach, school and work friends who meant so much to her and will miss her.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.