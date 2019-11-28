|
Geraldine A. Mahaney 1942 - 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
NEW HARTFORD – Geraldine A. Mahaney passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 with her daughter by her side.
She was born 77 years ago to Thomas and Agnes (Poplasky) Jones. Geraldine graduated from UFA in 1960. She was employed by Marine Midland Bank upon graduation and was later employed, for 44 years, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, retiring in 2011.
Gerry is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Christopher McNally, Ballston Spa, NY; grandson, Matthew McNally and his fiancée, Monica Barton, Wilton, NY; great-grandchildren, Chase, Aiden and Killian, Wilton, NY; her lifelong friend, Pat Pilon; and her guardian angel, Barb Ambrose; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by her grand-kitties, Simon and Schuster. Gerry was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Adam Ozog; ex-husband, James Mahaney; sisters-in-law, Carol Mahaney, Patricia Murphy and Mary Bickel; and brother-in-law, Bud Ambrose.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Newport, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Unit at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019