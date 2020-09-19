Geraldine Brodock 1925 - 2020
OLD FORGE - Geraldine Brodock, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on October 29, 1925, in Westernville, a daughter of the late Lyle and Wava (Hurlbut) Traxel.
In July of 1944, Geraldine was united in marriage to Charles Evans; through that union they had a son, Garry Evans. She later was united in marriage to William G. Brodock, on September 21, 1946, in Montreal Canada, a blessed union of over 55 years, filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Brodock passed away on August 29, 2002.
Geraldine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She devoted her life to raising her family and supporting her husband while he nurtured and grew his business "Brodock Press." Along with her husband, they enjoyed wintering in Windermere, FL, where they were the founding members of the Windermere Country Club. She also was a member of the Thendara Golf Club. Geraldine simply loved the Adirondacks and all of its beauty. She loved the time spent on First Lake, where many family memories and traditions were created.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie (Philip) Petty, of Thendara; her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Craig Brodock, of New Hartford and Garry (Holly) Evans, of Greensboro, GA. She also leaves seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Masonic Care Community for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Geraldine over the past two years. Your many acts of kindness and care will never be forgotten.
The family plans to celebrate the lives of William and Geraldine, at Tamarack Lake next summer. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, please consider HASCA of Old Forge, 114 South Shore Rd, PO Box 25, Old Forge, NY 13420, or the Old Forge Fire Dept. /Ambulance Service, 116 Fulton St. Old Forge, NY 13420, in her memory.
