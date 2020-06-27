Geraldine Denison 1940 - 2019
UTICA - Geraldine Denison, 79, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica, where she had been a resident since September 30, 2017.
She was born on April 9, 1940, in New Hartford, the daughter of Earl E. and Winifred Quillman Beach. Geraldine graduated from New Hartford High School. She later went on to receive her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's College of Nursing.
Geraldine was employed as a nurse for St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, for many years before retiring in 1986 due to disability.
Surviving are her son, Timothy (Rachelle) Denison, of Marietta, GA; three granddaughters, Lydia Denison (Brett Crow), Anna Denison and Sarah Denison; and many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Donna Hinman. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Denison; a daughter, Tabitha Denison; two brothers, Bruce Beach and Michael Beach; and two sisters, Sarah "Sally" Ayers and Vera Vaeth.
Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Graveside services will take place in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville, following visitation. The funeral home staff respectively asks you to remember your facial covering upon entering the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.