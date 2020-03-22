|
|
Geraldine J. Walters 1920 - 2020
UTICA - Geraldine J. Walters, 99, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born October 21, 1920, in Utica, a daughter of the late Ulyssis and Mildred Sharpe Ellis. In 1941, Geraldine married Albert J. Walters in Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica and he died on March 29, 2001. She worked as a sales clerk for Sears Department Store and Hollands Department Store for many years.
Geraldine was a lifetime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of Circle 16. She was also was active in the PTA at Roosevelt School. When she was 58, she started painting and she created many paintings and was referred to as Grandma Moses. She also enjoyed bowling and singing with the Sweet Adelines.
She is survived by her children, Joan Baum and her husband, Donald, of Utica, Elaine Ingersoll and her husband, Edwin, of Utica, David Walters and his wife, Rosemary, of Utica, Stephen Walters, of Rome and John Walters and his wife, Terry, of Utica; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 angel; 5 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff on the Buffalo Neighborhood for the excellent care and comfort given to Geraldine.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Tabernacle Church Building Fund or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in memory of Geraldine.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020