Geraldine Jackson 1937 - 2020

ST. PAUL - Geraldine Jackson, age 82, of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020.

Born in St. Paul to Daniel Patrick and Alice Scanlan Murray, she was the eldest of four children. She attended Derham Hall High School and the University of Minnesota.

She married the late Martin Charles Jackson, Sr., originally of Superior, WI, and together they raised five children in St. Paul and New Hartford, NY: Cynthia, Martin, Jr., Michael (Erica, Bradley and Meridath), Stephen (Mary Beth, Stephen, Jr., Jorgen and Madison) and Christopher.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her three brothers, James (Jan), John (Wanda) and Terrance (Ann). She also leaves her sister-in-law, Myrtle Lamusga; brother-in-law, Raymond Jackson (Pauline); as well as several beloved nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers-and-sisters-in-law, William and Marion Lancaster, Laurence and Anna Mae Mahoney and Floyd Lamusga; and daughter-in-law, MaryAnne Jackson.

As a loving mother, sister and aunt, Geri attended innumerable school, sporting and other events in support of her family. She volunteered in the community in numerous capacities and was an avid sports fan and consumer of current events and political news. After several decades in New Hartford, she returned home to St. Paul in 2016.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Anthony Park Home for their attentive care.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Paul, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember her with a gift are encouraged to consider a donation in her name to Holy Spirit Catholic School (St. Paul) or the St. Anthony Park Home.



