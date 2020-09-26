Geraldine M. Pietras 1935 - 2020
ARIZONA/UTICA - Geraldine M. Pietras, 84, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Utica, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Geraldine Marie (Macior) Pietras was born in Utica, a daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie (Knych) Macior. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and attended Syracuse University and the Fashion Academy in New York City. Geraldine was married to John J. Pietras, her husband of 34 years, until his death in 1991.
Geraldine was a pioneer of woman-owned business, opening Macior's Boutique on her own in 1957, where she designed and created wedding gowns and formal wear. After nearly 40 years in Utica, most of it located on Oneida Square in the heart of downtown, she relocated her business to Clinton, where it remained until she retired. In addition to business success, she won several awards for her artistic talents and taught college courses in fashion design. Her adventurous spirit and ambition was only matched by her kindness and compassion and she touched many of us with her boundless generosity. Above all, she loved and supported her family and friends and was deeply moved by their outpouring of love during her illness.
Geraldine is survived by her son, J. Scott Pietras and his wife, Laurie Pietras, her son, Brad Pietras and his partner, Jana Mariskova; her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Emily and Brittany and their spouses; and a great-grandson, Ferris; along with many beloved relatives and friends.
