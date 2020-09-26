1/1
Geraldine M. Pietras
1935 - 2020
ARIZONA/UTICA - Geraldine M. Pietras, 84, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Utica, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Geraldine Marie (Macior) Pietras was born in Utica, a daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie (Knych) Macior. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and attended Syracuse University and the Fashion Academy in New York City. Geraldine was married to John J. Pietras, her husband of 34 years, until his death in 1991.
Geraldine was a pioneer of woman-owned business, opening Macior's Boutique on her own in 1957, where she designed and created wedding gowns and formal wear. After nearly 40 years in Utica, most of it located on Oneida Square in the heart of downtown, she relocated her business to Clinton, where it remained until she retired. In addition to business success, she won several awards for her artistic talents and taught college courses in fashion design. Her adventurous spirit and ambition was only matched by her kindness and compassion and she touched many of us with her boundless generosity. Above all, she loved and supported her family and friends and was deeply moved by their outpouring of love during her illness.
Geraldine is survived by her son, J. Scott Pietras and his wife, Laurie Pietras, her son, Brad Pietras and his partner, Jana Mariskova; her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Emily and Brittany and their spouses; and a great-grandson, Ferris; along with many beloved relatives and friends.
Services for Mrs. Pietras will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those so wishing may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Geraldine's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
