|
|
Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Sitts 1940 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Geraldine "Gerri" Sitts, 79, of North Utica, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. She faced death just as she did life, straightforward and with grace; when she lost her battle with cancer, her loving family was by her side.
Gerri was born on December 26, 1940, in Utica, the youngest daughter of the late John G. and Nellie B. (Raczynski) Stys. She was a 1957 graduate of Utica Catholic Academy. On June 18, 1960, she married John "Jack" Sitts. He passed away on June 6, 1990.
Gerri attended Utica School of Beauty Culture, graduating in 1957 and worked as a hairstylist for many years. She later worked at Mohawk Valley Community College, retiring in 2002. By far, her proudest achievement was her role as a mother and a "Mimi".
Surviving Gerri are her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Lori Sitts, Whitesboro; and her daughter and son-in-law, with whom she lived throughout her illness, Carleen and Michael Stewart, New Hartford; her beloved grandchildren, Cassidy, Michael, and Cameron Stewart and Matthew and Meghan Sitts. She also leaves her sister, Beverly (Walter) Pelc, Utica; and a niece, who was like another daughter to her, Vanessa Carrock. Special mention to her best friends, Joan Calhoun and Angela Williams; and her devoted caretaker, Kim Wilson, who made Gerri's final days much richer with their company. Besides her parents and her husband, Gerri was predeceased by her twin brother and his wife, Gerald and Anna Marie Stys; a niece, Valerie Stys; and also her eldest brother and his wife, Francis and Mary Stys.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Burrstone Road, New Hartford. The family will greet visitors following Mass. Private interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Remembrances in Gerri's name may be made to Andrea's Fund at The Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation, Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, 1301 East Colvin St., Syracuse, NY 13244 or at the church or boeheimfoundation.org, please specify, Andrea's Fund.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020