Gerard J. Gottuso 1942 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Gerard J. Gottuso, age 77, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica, on December 28, 1942, a son of the late Angelo J. and Rose Grimaldi Gottuso and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On February 9, 1982 in Utica, he was married to Beverly A. Sullivan, a blessed union of 38 years.
Jerry was employed for over 30 years with the City of Utica Public Works Dept. In keeping with Jerry's strong work ethic, he simultaneously owned and operated Gottuso Masonry Co., until his retirement. Jerry's life revolved around his family whom he loved dearly. They will forever hold his memory in their hearts.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Beverly; his son, Joseph J. Gottuso and Ann O'Dell, of Ilion; twin daughters and a son-in-law, Tina Gottuso Rogers and Steve Woods, of Camden and Melissa and Mark Brisbane, of MI; his beloved grandchildren, Jared Rogers, Misina Rogers, Sherida Gottuso and Taylor Brisbane; and several cousins and friends.
In keeping with the CDC guidelines, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will honor Jerry in a private ceremony with his cousin, the Rev. Fr. Joseph Salerno officiating. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
In memory of Jerry, donations may be made to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Please keep Jerry in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020