Gerard "Jerry" Michael Graniero 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Gerard "Jerry" Michael Graniero, of Utica, New York City and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on May 1, 2020, at Valley Health Services, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Jerry was born in Utica, on April 2, 1942, son of the late Beniamino and Margaret (Asselta) Graniero. He was a graduate of Utica College and SUNY Albany, where he received a PhD in Education. His career was expansive. He began his career at the Neighborhood Center where he formed and directed their choir. As music was a passion of Jerry's throughout his life, he served as organist and choir director at local area churches and at churches in New York City and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For several years, Jerry was Regional Director of the American Association of Advertising Agencies in New York City, before returning to his true passion, education. Jerry was dedicated to making improvements in the field of education. When he lived in Utica, he was a member of the Board of Education of Utica. In Florida, Jerry was an Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Miami-Dade County for Quality Education and eventually formed his own company in Ft. Lauderdale, the Southeastern Equity Alliance, to support access and equity in public schools in the southeastern United States.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Theresa Graniero; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Louis Baskinger; sister, Vita Graniero; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his lifelong friend and partner, Felix Aquino.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health Services for their excellent compassionate care.
There will be no services at this time. He will be interred at All Saints Episcopal Church, Ft. Lauderdale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort); Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-894-8000).
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Jerry or add to his online memorial, may go to www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.