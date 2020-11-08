Gertrude D. Pownall 1926 - 2020
HAMILTON - Gertrude Decker Pownall, 93, of Hamilton, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the home of her son, Tom, in Pompton Plains, NJ.
She was born on December 25, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Clinton Augustine and Gertrude O'Brien Decker, one of six children. She grew up on Long Island, received her BA and MA in Mathematics from Hofstra University and began her career teaching high school math at East Rockaway High. On June 3, 1961, Gertrude married Malcolm Wilmor Pownall, commencing a blessed union lasting over 59 years. Gertrude started teaching in the Math department at Colgate in the Fall semester 1961, one of the first women who taught at the all-male Colgate University, paving the way for others. She retired in 1989 being awarded the honorary title, Instructor Emerita.
Gert was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and was instrumental in forming the parish Consolation Committee. She contributed to the wider local community helping with Meals-on-Wheels, Red Cross blood drives and providing assistance with tax returns as part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
Surviving are her husband, Malcolm; children, Malcolm J. and Frances Pownall, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Mary Elizabeth Pownall and her husband, Harry Isaacs, of York, England, Kathryn Ann and Matthew Feigenbaum, of Greenville, SC, Thomas E. and Deanne Pownall, of Pompton Plains, NJ; her younger brother, Charles Decker; and thirteen grandchildren, Kasey, Sam and his wife, Laura, Jess, Jack, Katy, Abby, Molly, Zack, Colby, Austyn, Hannah, Thomas and Nicholas.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, November 6 at St. Mary's Church, Hamilton, followed by interment in the Colgate University Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 16 Wylie St. Hamilton, NY 13346, AIM Palliative Care (hospicecareinc.org
), Ennoble Care and Hospice, Attn: Ginny Montella,1 Edgeview Dr., Hackettstown, NJ 07840 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(Michaeljfox.org
).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
.