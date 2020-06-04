Gertrude E. Williams
Gertrude E. Williams 1930 - 2020
CLINTON - Gertrude E. Williams, 89, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. She moved into the Presbyterian Residential Community on April 20, 2020. Gertrude subsequently passed away due to Covid-19.
Gertrude was born on September 10, 1930, the daughter of the late John K. and Stella (Brych) Chmura. She was a graduate of UFA. On April 24, 1954, Gertrude married William E. Williams in Utica. They shared a blessed union of 39 years prior to his passing on October 10, 1993.
She was employed with Metropolitan in the Medi-Met Division, retiring in 1993.
Gertrude was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed the simple things in life. Gertrude taught her children the importance of a good bargain and was a familiar figure at the mall. She was extremely demure and was a great listener. Gertrude was content with her life and always had a smile on her face. She appreciated a good cup of coffee and a sweet treat. Her family will always remember the summer getaways at Sylvan Beach.
Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Susan (Lant) Wagner, Marcy and Donna (Jack) Zito, SC; grandchildren, Valerie (Gabe) Mantelli and their children, Claire and Benjamin, SC, Brianne (Eric) Parent and their children, Kyle and Reese, Marcy, Kellie (Jake) Tyksinski and their children, Maximus and Nicolaus, Clinton, Paul W. Zito, Rochester, Kevin P. Zito, Sherrill and Christopher J. Wagner, Buffalo; along with a special nephew, Rodney Chmura, GA and niece, Wendy Ford, Owego. Gertrude was predeceased by brothers, John "Sonny" and Richard; sister-in-law, Isabella "Beryl" Chmura; and special nephew, John "Rip" Chmura.
Remembrances in Gertrude's name may be made to The Masonic Care Community (www.masonichomeny.org) in honor of her mother, Stella Chmura.
Gertrude's family would like to thank the ER and ICU staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the care and compassion shown to her.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
