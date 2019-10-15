|
|
Gertrude Edwards 1928 - 2019
Loved the Adirondacks
NEW HARTFORD/INLET - Gertrude Edwards, 91, formerly of New Hartford and Inlet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Lutheran Home.
Gertrude was born on March 19, 1928, in Utica, the daughter of John and Catherine (Dragulski) Starczewski. She graduated from UFA in 1946. On October 1, 1949, Gertrude married Robert S. Edwards in Holy Trinity Church, a union of 49 years prior to his passing on October 8, 1998.
Gertrude was the Assistant Treasurer at Utica Gas & Electric Credit Union for over 33 years retiring in 1980. Upon retirement, she moved to Florida, returning to the Utica area in 2012. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Gertrude loved the Adirondacks and camp on 7th Lake. She enjoyed playing golf, tennis and was a talented seamstress.
Surviving are her brother, Paul (Joan) Starczewski, Whitesboro; sister, Lee Redford, Wesley Chapel, FL; nieces and nephews, Paula (Patrick) Phelan, Kirk (Maria), Jeffrey (Valerie), Aaron (Tracey), Bryan (Jennifer), Kevin (Stephanie) and David (Debbie) Starczewski, who all affectionately called her "Cioci". She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Anne Starczewski; brothers-in-law, Alfred Kolmer, Roy Redford; and nephew, Mark Starczewski.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Private interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gertrude's name may be made to the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Renovation Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Gertrude's family would like to thank the staff of the Lutheran Home for the care and compassion shown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019