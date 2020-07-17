Gertrude Emery Weyneth 1920 - 2020
SARASOTA, FL - Gertrude M. Emery Weyneth, 100, passed away on May 14, 2020, in Sarasota, FL.
She was born on January 14, 1920, in Utica, the daughter of George F. Bowman and Susanna Etta Sifer. She was educated at St. Joseph's Elementary School and Utica Free Academy.
On April 26, 1941, Gertrude was united in marriage to Gordon C. Emery at St. Joseph's Church, Utica. He passed away on October 9, 1981. On August 1, 1987, she married Howard E. Weyneth at St. Patrick's Church, Clayville. He passed away on April 13, 2004.
Gertrude worked for Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, Utica, for many years, retiring in 1975.
She and Gordon enjoyed discovering America in their travel trailer and finally settling in Bradenton, FL and becoming snowbirds.
She was a long time member of St. Patrick's Church, Clayville and later a member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Sarasota, FL. Gertrude was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen and her husband, Martin Jay Dwyer, of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Woodgate and Gaile and her husband, Michael Shimon, of Joplin, MO; one grandson, John Williams, of Utica; two granddaughters, Shari and her husband, Douglas Phillips, of Westlake, TX and Alexandra Shimon, of Joplin, MO; six great-grandchildren, Kristyn Williams, Roman Hart, Johnathan, Harrison and Parker Phillips and Miracle Clarke; and two step great-grandsons, Ryan and Tyler Phillips. She has one niece and one nephew.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, George M. Bowman.
Gertrude's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 at St. Joseph-St. Patrick's Church, 702 Columbia Street, Utica.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
