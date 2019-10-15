Home

Gertrude M. Allen Obituary
Gertrude M. Allen
UTICA - Gertrude M. Allen, 98, of the Masonic Care Community and formerly of New Hartford and Wellesley Island, NY, died on Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born, Gertrude M. Miller, in Utica, daughter of Frederick and Mary A. Miller. She was educated in Utica Schools and graduated from U.F.A. and the Excelsior School of Business.
Gertrude married Dr. Robert J. Allen in 1948 at St. Patrick's Church.
She was employed by John Hancock Insurance Co. in Utica and for the Veteran's Administration in Washington, D.C.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Skaradek, of New Hartford, Maureen (Robert) Bannigan, of New Hartford, Suzanne (Kenneth) Moore, of Whitesboro, Kevin Allen, of New Hartford and Michael (Judith) Allen, of New Hartford; her grandchildren, Erin Skaradek, Colleen D'Accurzio, of New Hartford, Timothy Bannigan, of Baldwinsville, Michael Bannigan, Sean Bannigan, of New Hartford, Justin Allen, of Utica, Phillip Allen, of Utica, Dennis Allen, of Brooklyn, Katelyn Gardner, of Syracuse and Michael Allen, of New Hartford; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert J. Allen; her parents; and her siblings, Clifford Miller, Marjorie Wilson, Jeanette Miller and Robert Miller.
The family would like to thank the Masonic Care Community, especially Dr. Kevin McCormick, Melanie, Gail, Alia and all care staff on Monroe, for their incredible care.
The funeral will be on Friday at 11:30 AM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours are on Thursday from 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Feed the Vets.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
