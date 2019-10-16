Home

W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
View Map
Gesika Marie Koster


1994 - 2019
Gesika Marie Koster Obituary
Gesika Marie Koster 1994 - 2019
TOWN OF NORWAY, NY - Gesika Marie Koster, 24, formerly of Newport-Gray Road, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019 in Rome.
Gesika was born on November 4, 1994, in New Hartford, a daughter of Harold R. Koster of Norway and the late Rose (LaBella) Koster. She received her education at West Canada Valley Central School where she participated in basketball and bowling. Gesika was employed at Sub shops in Rome. She was a loving mother, possessed a great personality and knew how to bring a smile to people's faces.
Survivors besides her father, Harold, include three children, Levi Koster-Hill, Florence Sweet and Zachary Koster; one brother, Rick Koster, of Star Lake; maternal grandfather, Frank "Sonny" LaBella, of Utica; aunts and uncles, Marc and Roxanne Costello, who were also her Godparents, Jim and Joella Costello, JoJo and Steve Donatello, Mike and Kathy Donatello, Julie LaBella, Frank LaBella, Cary and Marcia Koster and Bob and Carol Leach; several cousins; and wonderful friends, Al and Diane Blumenstock and family. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Rose LaBella.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Calling hours are prior to the service, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
