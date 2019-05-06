Gilbert Andrews 1938 - 2019

CLINTON - Gilbert B. Andrews, 80, passed away on May 5, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born on August 27, 1938, in Newburg, NY, the son of Chester and Alene (Cables) Andrews. Gilbert received his education in Watertown. He served his country in the United States Air Force. On December 16, 1972, he married Maureen Flynn. Gilbert was previously employed with Otis Elevator, and more recently, at Home Depot, New Hartford.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen; children, Jon Andrews and Nancy Andrews; stepchildren, Kevin and Barbara Decker, L. Christopher Decker, Timothy and Anne Decker, Michael Decker, Jeffrey Decker, Michele Buddle and Jennifer and Les Dunlap; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Bonnie Andrews; and a niece and nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass.

Remembrances, in Gilbert's name, may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019