Ginsella "Zell" J. Bardo 1927 - 2020
CLINTON - Ginsella "Zell" J. Bardo, 93, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Ginsella was born in Utica, on April 3, 1927, the daughter of Paul and Genevieve Martucci. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. At one time, Ginsella was employed with General Electric Company and for many years, until her retirement, with Utica Psychiatric Center. Ginsella enjoyed cooking, facebook and going to the Turning Stone and Vernon Downs Casinos. She also found great joy praying with her Rosary Group from N. Utica and she attended St. Mark's Church, N. Utica. Family to Zell was most important, especially getting together to celebrate the holidays.
Mrs. Bardo is survived by her three loving daughters, Paula Austin and her husband, David, of Clinton, Patricia Bardo and her husband, Qasim Piracha, of Marcy and Nancy Cellini, of N. Utica; three cherished grandchildren, Michael (Yejelin), Jeremy (Sarah) and Brandon; one adored great-grandchild, Jeffrey; as well as several nieces and nephews, especially Janet Lange. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jeffrey; and four brothers, Nicholas Martucci, Samuel Martucci, Frank Martucci and Nick Martucci.
Due to the recent health concerns associated with COVID-19, a private service and burial will be held.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020