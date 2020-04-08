The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginsella Bardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginsella J. "Zell" Bardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginsella J. "Zell" Bardo Obituary
Ginsella "Zell" J. Bardo 1927 - 2020
CLINTON - Ginsella "Zell" J. Bardo, 93, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Ginsella was born in Utica, on April 3, 1927, the daughter of Paul and Genevieve Martucci. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. At one time, Ginsella was employed with General Electric Company and for many years, until her retirement, with Utica Psychiatric Center. Ginsella enjoyed cooking, facebook and going to the Turning Stone and Vernon Downs Casinos. She also found great joy praying with her Rosary Group from N. Utica and she attended St. Mark's Church, N. Utica. Family to Zell was most important, especially getting together to celebrate the holidays.
Mrs. Bardo is survived by her three loving daughters, Paula Austin and her husband, David, of Clinton, Patricia Bardo and her husband, Qasim Piracha, of Marcy and Nancy Cellini, of N. Utica; three cherished grandchildren, Michael (Yejelin), Jeremy (Sarah) and Brandon; one adored great-grandchild, Jeffrey; as well as several nieces and nephews, especially Janet Lange. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jeffrey; and four brothers, Nicholas Martucci, Samuel Martucci, Frank Martucci and Nick Martucci.
Due to the recent health concerns associated with COVID-19, a private service and burial will be held.
Those wishing to make a donation in Ginsella's memory, please consider .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginsella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now