Giuseppe "Joe" Manco 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Giuseppe "Joe" Manco, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Giuseppe's Final Blessing and Prayer service will commence at 6:00 at the funeral home immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019